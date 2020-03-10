Jan. 17, 1936 — Feb. 26, 2020
Lola Marie DeRosier, 84, of John Day left this earth with her husband of 68 years and her loved ones by her side on Feb. 26, 2020. Lola was born in Medford, Oregon, to Victor and Velma Chapman on Jan. 17, 1936. She was one of six children. She attended Prospect High School and married Jackson DeRosier on Oct. 18, 1952. They honeymooned at Malheur River with two buck tags and a tent. Both of them bagged two huge bucks.
Lola had five children, Sherri, Bill, Pete, Debbie and Dana. She loved water skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, camping, huckleberry and mushroom picking. She loved making sure no one left her house hungry. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her dad and mom, two sisters, one brother and her youngest daughter, Dana.
All who knew her knew her smile, her laugh and her love of her family. A celebration of life is planned for May. All who knew her and loved her are welcomed.
