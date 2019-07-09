Lola Theta Chapman, 87, of La Grande, formerly of Long Creek, died June 15 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Daniels~Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, 1502 Seventh St., La Grande. An interment will be held at 2 p.m. July 14 at the Hamilton, Oregon, Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.