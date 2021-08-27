Aug. 7, 1938 – Aug. 21, 2021
LoLieta “Babe” Gregg, 83, of John Day, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Dayville Cemetery in Dayville, Oregon.
LoLieta was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Prairie City, Oregon. She was raised and educated in Dayville, Oregon, and graduated from Dayville High School in 1956.
LoLieta met her husband, Gary Gregg, while he was home on leave from the Navy. They were married July 1, 1956, and celebrated 65 years of marriage this summer.
LoLieta worked many places during her life including the Dreamers Lodge Motel, the Clothes Closet,= and Montgomery Ward. She also volunteered her time to count election ballots.
LoLieta’s hobbies included sewing, embroidery, reading poems and putting together puzzles. She delighted in summer, yellow roses, dragonflies and hummingbirds. She was an avid bird watcher and loved collecting their feathers after they so graciously dropped them in her yard. She also enjoyed stargazing and teaching her grandkids all about the planets.
What LoLieta cherished most was her husband, children, grandkids and her dog Tia. She was an amazing, loving, loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
LoLieta was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Velma Craig; step-father, Carl Andersen; sister Glee Gregg.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Gregg, of John Day, Oregon; son Mitch (Janet) Gregg of John Day; daughters Shannon (Chris) Bravos of Kimberly, Oregon, Mindy (Mike) Alley of John Day; half-brothers Mike and Jim Craig; half-sister Danni Jo James; grandchildren Amanda Couzens, Jeffrey Lippert, Britt Wilcox and Riley Gregg; great grandchildren Jenna Kelso, Shelby Couzens, Ryan Lippert and Aura Wilcox.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of LoLieta the family suggests the Carrie Young Memorial foundation (CYM) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
