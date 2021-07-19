July 14, 1957 – June 11, 2021
Loretta Rae Jewell, age 63, of John Day passed away June 11, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at her residence in John Day. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Monument Senior Center at 1 p.m. in Monument, Oregon.
Loretta was born July 14, 1957, to Jack and Jesse (Shelley) Jewell in Heppner, Oregon.
She spent most of her childhood years in Monument, Oregon.
Loretta was an accomplished licensed heavy equipment operator; in the winter months she would drive snowplow and in her off season in the summer she drove a water tender.
Loretta loved anything outdoors, fishing, camping, catching crawdads, gold panning and horseback riding and was especially fond of spending quality time with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Jesse Jewell; and brother Arlot Jewell.
Survivors include her daughter, Tina Male of Pendleton, Oregon; sons Matt Walker and Wes Walker of John Day; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
