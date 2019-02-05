April 13, 1965 — Feb. 1, 2019
Lori Jennine Palm, 53, of John Day died at her home on Friday, Feb. 1, with her family at her side. There will be a celebration of Lori’s life on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 110 NW Valley View Drive, John Day, Oregon.
Lori Jennine was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 13, 1965, to Joe and Patricia Cancilla.
She was very proud of her son, Keifer. While he was in school, she enjoyed watching Keifer play sports, especially baseball and water polo. After high school he joined the Air Force.
Lori was a gentle soul who enjoyed her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her time spent with her church family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia, and stepfather Leonard.
Lori is survived by her soul mate, Mike Zuniga; son, Keifer; father, Joe, and his wife, Kathy Cancilla, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; sisters Michelle and husband Robert Giontermen of Reno, Nevada, Lisa and husband Bill Railey of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, and Lana Cancilla of Warrenton, Oregon; brother Joe and his wife Shanna Cancilla of Gresham, Oregon; and other extended family.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Lori, they can be made to the Seventh-day Adventist Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
