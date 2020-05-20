1936 - May 8, 2020
Louann Marie Rasmussen, 83, of Talent, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in 1936 to Albert and Mamie Abram in Los Angeles, California. She attended Catholic School in Glendale, California.
She married Jerry Holland in 1956 and had four children: Kathy (Paul), David (Lisa), Richard (Kim) and Robert (Alisa). In 1971 the family moved from California to John Day. In 1979 she married Cliff Rasmussen who had two children: Teri and Steve (Kris). She moved to Ashland in 1980 and then to Talent in 1996.
Louann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren in her life.
Louann worked as a bookkeeper and court clerk secretary at the Grant County Courthouse. While living in Ashland she was involved in the Catholic church, working and teaching ministries for RCIA and youth coordinator. Louann worked for the Ashland Community Hospital for 20 years in various positions.
Her favorite activities were planning family gatherings, reading, sewing, crocheting, crafts, cooking and gardening. Louann’s special love for people was so evident in her gracious personality and her caring for others.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ashland St. Vincent De Paul. A funeral mass was held at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church in Ashland on May 16, 2020. Arrangements were in the care of Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home, Ashland, Oregon.
