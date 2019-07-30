June 18, 1940 — July 16, 2019
Louis Dean Crabtree, 79, of John Day passed away July 16. Memorial services will be held on Aug. 1 at the John Day Seventh-day Adventist Church at 4 p.m.
He was born June 18, 1940, in Pine Knot, Kentucky.
Later he married Virginia Lee Sams in 1999 in Dayville, Oregon.
Mr. Crabtree was an amazing man, having worked all his life up until he became ill. He enjoyed driving truck and being on the open road. He loved camping, fishing, cutting wood and in general being outdoors with family. He was also a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Mr. Crabtree was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Sams.
He is survived by his stepchildren, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Louis Crabtree GoFundMe page on Facebook.
