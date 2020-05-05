Louise H. (Karpenska) Hobbs, 73, of John Day passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Valley View Assisted Living Facility.
Louise was born on Aug. 22, 1946, in Argenteuil, France, to Theodore Karpenski and Jeanne Karpenska. She moved to Fort Rucker, Alabama, in 1962 with her mother and brother. In 1965, she and her mother moved to Miami, Florida, where she later met and married Jerry Hobbs. The two were married for nine years and share a daughter. Louise worked for Publix Supermarket for 30 years and was also a pharmacy tech for Eckerd and then CVS when it was bought out, for 40 years in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Louise moved to John Day in 2009 with her daughter to be near her sister. Louise loved all animals, especially deer and horses. She enjoyed road trips to visit family in Nevada, Northeast Oregon and also going to the beach and Magone Lake. She was an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day, Oregon.
She is survived by her daughter Dominique Karpenska of John Day; sister Annie Smith of Canyon City; brother Tony Karpenski of Dothan, Alabama; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her dog Precious.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family attended a graveside service at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Louise, the family suggests Blue Mountain Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.