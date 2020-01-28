Jan. 3, 1945 — Dec. 23, 2019
Lyla Marie Brooks passed away in Boise, Idaho, Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 74.
Lyla was born in Prairie City, Oregon, to Lyle and Hazel Blume. She was raised in Bates, Oregon, and graduated from Prairie City High School.
After graduation, she married Freeman Brooks. They began their life together traveling by train to Washington, D.C.
In 1964 their work took them to the Philippine Islands, where their son Garry was born. In 1965 they moved to Singapore. Then in 1966 they transferred to England where their second son Russel was born. In 1968 they moved to Belgian Congo, where they spent two and a half years. In 1971 they were assigned to Guatemala City. After three and a half years in Guatemala they moved back to England.
In 1974 they were transferred to Buenos Aires. Then in 1979 they transferred to Lima Peru. They were then sent back to the U.S. where their children graduated high school.
In 1984 she was assigned to Athens, Greece. Freeman and Lyla then divorced. Lyla went on with her work traveling to Turkey, Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Austria.
Lyla retired in 2002 and moved to Boise, Idaho, where she enjoyed golfing, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles.
Lyla is survived by her son Russel of Payette, Idaho; granddaughter Kate Brooks of Payette, Idaho; her sisters Marlene Woodley, Bev Davis, Bobbi Officer, Sandy Mead and Verna Pettyjohn; and her companion Jerry D Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Gary, a brother Garry and a sister Joann Hild.
Services will be at a later date.
