Macel Marguerite Metcalf Overton, age 99, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home on the Overton Ranch, with family by her side.
Macel was born in Gregory, South Dakota, one of six children. She called South Dakota home until she married North Overton in the summer of 1937. After marrying, they lived in South Dakota for a short time before leaving and heading out west. The couple traveled to Western Washington, Western Oregon, and Prineville, Oregon, where their first son Smokey was born. After stopping at other various locations in Oregon’s John Day Valley, Macel and North put down roots on Fields Creek in 1943. Together, as loving stewards of the land, they began a lifelong passion of developing the Overton Ranch. In the early years they raised chickens and sold eggs to stores in the John Day Valley, all the while expanding the ranch and their herd of high value Hereford cattle. The cattle ranching heritage continues today with son Smokey and grandson Wayne.
Over their first 20 years together five more children were added to the family making a total of six, Smokey, Forrest, Patricia, JoAnn, Janet and Dean. Macel taught her children the value of hard work, love of the land, gave them room to explore and grow into honorable adults.
Macel was loved and admired by her family. She was a woman of many talents who was dedicated to her family and the ranch. She was a seamstress, gardener, cook and cattlewoman. Her cellar and freezer were always filed with beautiful fruits and vegetables which fed her family. Although, she never had a drivers license she drove many vehicles on and around the ranch, building fence, irrigating, moving cattle and doing whatever was needed to get the job done.
Macel made excellent homemade bread, pumpkin pies and her chocolate chip cookies were always in great demand. She usually sent you out the door with veggies from her garden or one of her baked goods. The joy of her heart was to share these with others.
She was devoted to her family and was the happiest when getting the family together for holidays, hunting season or branding.
Macel was preceded in death by her husband North, mother Friedericka, father Oliver, brothers Marold and Cecil, sisters May and Gladys, and daughter-in-law Loretta.
Survivors include her sister Opal, her three sons and daughter-in-law, Smokey Overton of Mt. Vernon, Forrest Overton of Baker City, Dean and Cindy Overton of Baker City, three daughters and sons-in-laws, Patricia and Jimmie Morgan of Harrisburg, JoAnn and Dave Tripp of Mt. Vernon, and Janet and Mike Baker of Baker City, twelve grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great- great- grandchildren.
No services are being held. Family will have a celebration of life later this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice, John Day, Oregon.
Paid for by the family of Macel Overton.
