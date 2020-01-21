Madeline Howard

Nov. 2, 1936 — Jan. 8, 2020
Madeline Ann Howard, age 83, of John Day passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, at Valley View Assisted Living. Services will be announced at a later date.
Madeline was born on Nov. 2, 1936, in Santa Monica, California. She attended high school in Weiser, Idaho. In February 1960, she was part of the 35th class of the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead. Madeline married Billy Howard on June 11, 1963, in Kitwe, Zambia. She was proud to have served as a missionary in Taiwan and Africa for 10 years and enjoyed reading in her spare time.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Howard, of John Day, Oregon, and her siblings Hildegard, Susan, Bob, Emmy and John.
To offer an online condolence to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.