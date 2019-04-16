July 19, 1941 – March 5, 2019
At 77 years old, our beloved mother went to be with our Lord Jesus on March 5, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 19, 1941, in Mt. Vernon, Oregon. Growing up, she loved helping her daddy on the farm; she moved to Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 13 and later met and married Russell Lee Griffith and raised six children.
Mackie loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, riding her bike or walking on the loop trail and attending annual Rod Run car shows with her husband. She played as catcher for the women’s softball teams, and for the over 50 Jack and Jill teams. She loved watching the Mariners play ball, often yelling at the TV as if she were at the game. Mackie enjoyed spending time with her sisters and taking road trips to see the Montana family. She was well loved and kept us all laughing. She showed all of us how to hold on when life didn’t go as planned. She was a caring, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her face always brightened whenever she was spending time with her family.
When she was told by the doctors that there was nothing more they could do, she bravely responded, “If I’ve got to go, I got to go” and later said, “I love you so much, I’ll see you on the other side.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Griffith; and her sister, Janice Scott. She is survived by two sisters, Judy Ford and Mary Harris; her children, Donna Fritz, Rick Griffith, Sheila Walters, Lanny Griffith, Tami Jameson and Rachelle Olin; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Our mother requested a graveside service, which was held Monday, April 8, at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee.
