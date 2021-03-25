Sept. 28, 1932 – March 15, 2021
Margey L. Fisher passed away peacefully at her residence March 15, 2021, surrounded by love and caring hands of family.
She was the first of five children born to Robert and Odetha Morris on Sept. 28, 1932, in Raymond, Washington . The family soon moved to Willamina, then to Ritter, where she and her siblings grew up. She married B. Dean Fisher in Pendleton in the spring of 1952. The couple moved to Colorado where they raised a family. They enjoyed many journeys during their marriage — flying in Deans airplane, riding his motorcycle and family vacations. Margey moved back to Oregon after Deans passing.
Margey made friends easily. She relished dancing, laughing, a good argument and an occasional shot of tequila. Margey was a known for being a good cook. She also baked and decorated cakes, grew delicious vegetables and bright tulips, gladiolas, iris and a variety of other flowers. She delighted in spending time with family. She especially loved the Oregon coast and spending time with her kitty.
In 1949 Margey was a Grant County Rodeo princess and rode in the Pendleton Round-Up. She attended the Rodeo Princess and Fair Court 50th reunion and parade in John Day in 2009.
She always looked forward to catching up with longtime friends at the Ritter/3 Mile and Range School reunions.
Margey was laid to rest by her family at a small gathering at Ritter Cemetery.
She’ll be missed by sisters, a son, a daughter, grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a baby brother, Raymond; brother, Merle Morris; and husband, Dean Fisher.
Donations may be made to your local humane society.
A memorial picnic will be held this summer. To share a special memory, send to Margey Fisher, P.O. Box 416, Irrigon, OR 97844.
