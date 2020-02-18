Aug. 11, 1946 — Feb. 11, 2020
Marsha Marie Sams, 73, of Boise passed away Feb. 11, 2020. She was born to John and Ruby Ford Aug. 11, 1946, in New Eagle Borough, Washington County, Pennsylvania. Marsha graduated from McGuffey High School in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, in 1964 and Waynesburg College with a degree as a medical technologist in 1968.
Marsha married Dennis Sams in Turlock, California, on Oct.25, 1986. They lived in Willow Creek, California; John Day, Oregon; and Boise, Idaho, where Dennis served as a pastor in the Church of the Nazarene.
Marsha worked as a laboratory technologist in laboratories and hospitals, including the Blue Mountain Hospital (John Day, Oregon) and Interpath Laboratory (Boise, Idaho). She loved crafts and playing the piano and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and Boise State University Broncos football team.
Marsha is survived by husband, Dennis Sams (Boise, Idaho); son, Kamron Sams (Melba, Idaho); daughters, Kielee Mosley and Kaidee Weaver (John Day, Oregon); brother, Kevin Ford (Mariposa, California); and grandchildren, Emily Mosley (Lakeside, Montana), Heather Mosley (John Day, Oregon), Wyatt and Fallon Weaver (Corvallis, Oregon), Kizer Sams (Pocatello, Idaho), Elle, Karson and Kinsley Sams (Melba, Idaho). Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, John Ford and Ruby Ford Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, make donations in Marsha’s name to CareNet, SAT-7, Christian Literature for Africa, Trinity Pines Camp and Conference Center or Focus on the Family.
A viewing will be held on Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the John Day Church of the Nazarene located at 521 E. Main St., John Day, Oregon, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. To leave condolences, please visit bowmanfuneral.com, 208-853-3131.
