Nov. 6, 1947 - May 26, 2020
Marva Jean Ransom was born on Nov. 6, 1947, to Floyd and Norma Rynearson in Prairie City, Oregon. Marva grew up and attended school in Prairie City. Upon graduation she moved to Boise, Idaho, and attended Lynx Business College earning a degree in administration. While living in Boise Marva met Robert Ransom. Marva and Robert were married on Nov. 26, 1966, until Robert's passing in 2003. Marva and Robert settled in Oakley, Idaho, where she worked as a school bus driver for the Cassia County School District for 35 years. During her children's growing up years, she was a 4-H leader teaching 4-H members how to knit. Marva delivered Meals-on-Wheels where she enjoyed checking in on the people she served. Marva enjoyed playing bingo, the slot machines in Jackpot and Fort Hall and going fishing and camping with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Norma, and husband, Robert. She is survived by her son, Floyd and Carla; her daughter Cassandra; brother Marvin and Lisa; sisters Marlene and Doug, Marnue and Gary, Marge and Arthur; special friend Jack Sloan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.