Mary Ellen Groen, 97, of John Day passed away at her residence in Valley View Assisted Living on Feb. 23. Arrangements have been entrusted to Driskill Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Driskill Memorial Chapel. Vault interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Baker City at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Day Elks Lodge 1824 through Driskill Memorial Chapel. To leave a condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.