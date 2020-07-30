On Tuesday July 14, 2020 Mary Jo Beebe (Jody) , loving mother of four children passed away at home at the age of 82.
Jody was born on January 6, 1938 in Lead Mine, Missouri to Ova and Nancy Garrison. She graduated high school in Dayville, Oregon in 1955. Jody married Willis (Bump ) Stafford in 1956. Together they had four sons Mark, Milton, Samuel, and Michael.
In 1985 She married Rodney C. Beebe and their family grew to include Marcy Kimler, Penny and Ronnie Keys, Stan and Andrea Beebe, along with more grandchildren, Chrystin, Kyle, Taylor Beebe, Ashley and Kyle Klayton Kimler, Jason Beebe, Jake Keys. Along with great grandchildren Addy,Christie, Bella, Emma,Adain and Jack.
They bought a farm on Peppermint lane in Prineville and lived out their dream raising cattle, farming and living their best life. Attending auctions and working their farm together. Jody had a passion for gardening, yard saling,gambling, and everything that involved her children and grandchildren. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Jody was preceded in death by her father Ova, her mother Nancy, brothers Edd and Tommie, Sisters Thelma, Clara, Irene, adn Margie along with her son Milton Stafford and great granddaughter Hope Stafford.
She is survived by her sons Mark, Sammy and Michael Stafford. Daughter-in laws Marla, Amy and LaDonna.
Grandchildren Micalene, Marissa , Mason, Kathrine, Austin, Darcey, Cully, Dayton, Bonhan, Betsy, Kya Jo, Gage, Kacie, Kelsie, Gabe and Gavin. Great grandchildren, Bellarae, Lige Mark, Lucky, Letty, Hazey, Early, Destry, McCrae, Michael Bump, Oliver and Charlotte.
It was by her request that every single family member was acknowledged, the names you have read above were her pride and joy and she loved each and everyone with all that she had,, always will.
If you were ever a part of Jody’s life please join us for a graveside service July 31, 2020 at 10 AM at Juniper Haven Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Prineville Funeral HOme. Please visit www.Prinevillefuneralhome.com to share your memories and express your condolences by signing the online guest book.
—Paid for by the family of Mary Jo Beebe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.