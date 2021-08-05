Sept. 6, 1928 – July 28, 2021
Mary Lou McCleary, age 92, of John Day passed away July 28, 2021, at Valley View Assisted Living. A private family service is scheduled for a later date.
Mary Lou was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Tacoma, Washington, to Earl and Frieda Shelley. She spent her high school years in Gresham, Oregon. Mary Lou married John Bill McCleary on Sept. 25, 1947, in Gresham, Oregon, and they welcomed four children.
Mary Lou worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Beaverton, Oregon, as a switch board operator, Tektronix Inc. in Beaverton, along with Electro Scientific Industries and was also a car hop.
Mary Lou enjoyed reading, car rides and she made the best lemon meringue, chocolate cream and coconut cream pies anyone has ever tasted. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother; she was unselfish and giving and was always there to help and volunteer her time to those not as fortunate as herself.
She was a member of the Catholic Church in Waldport, Oregon, and a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in John Day.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, John Bill McCleary, and her son, Christopher McCleary.
Survivors include her daughter Marsha (Mike) Christensen of John Day, Oregon; daughter Patricia Blount of La Grande, Oregon; daughter Jeanette (Robert) Zink of Wallowa, Oregon; son Matt McCleary of Hermiston, Oregon; and seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
