Mary Lu Horton, 81, of John Day, slipped away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mary Lucille was born in Springfield, OR May 26, 1939 to parents Ralph and RoseAnn Sherman. She was raised and educated in the Portland area. In her youth, she attended Bull Run Grade School and graduated from Sandy Union High School in 1957. Mary Lu continued her education at the College of Beauty on a scholarship and graduated as a licensed hairdresser.
Mary Lu met Leslie Horton on a blind date. They were married August 27, 1966 in Portland, OR. During her marriage they lived in Milwaukie, West Linn, and Oregon City until they settled down in John Day, OR.
Mary Lu worked for Liz’s Palace for Beauty most of her career, which was over 30 years, before retiring. Upon retiring she and Les decided to sell their home in Oregon City and move to John Day 18 years ago.
She was a member of the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary for approximately 10 years.
Mary Lu enjoyed reading, golfing, and bowling. She appreciated gardening, planting flowers, growing vegetables and looked forward to spring each year. She was a great cook and made wonderful brownies.
Mary Lu will be remembered for all of her laughter, energy, love, and kindness she always had. She was supportive, easy to talk and listen to and loved her family deeply.
Mary Lu was preceded in death by her husband Les Horton; parents Ralph and RoseAnn Sherman; sisters Barbara Marks and Lois Mertz.
She is survived by her son Mark Horton of Portland, OR; daughter Kristi Horton of Portland, OR; sisters Virginia Miller of John Day, OR and Carol Calzada of Woodburn, OR.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Mary Lu the family suggests the Blue Mountain Hospital Foundation Legacy Fund as she knew many of the employees and they took wonderful care of her. They loved and will miss her. Donations can be made through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
—Paid for by the family of Mary Lu Horton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.