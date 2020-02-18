Dec. 15, 1924 — Feb. 10, 2020
Mary Margaret (Johnson) Lemons, 95, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, with her family by her side.
Margaret was born Dec. 15, 1924, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Percy and Mary Johnson. She lived on the family ranch up Indian Creek until graduating from high school. She then attended the University of Oregon for two years and belonged to the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. A family illness brought her home early.
Margaret worked as a telephone operator and at the Umatilla Army Depot. Later she worked for her Uncle Hobert and Aunt Zella Glover at the Mercantile in Mt. Vernon. There she met Dennis Lemons.
Dennis and Margaret were married March 30, 1949. Dennis brought a son, Larry, to the marriage, and together Margaret and Dennis had three more children, Susan, Sandra and Kim. They also raised a son Mike (Woody) Woodward. Stanley Dehiya and family were also a big part of their lives. Dennis and Margaret celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary just before Dennis passed away in 2001.
Margaret loved playing the piano and teaching piano lessons. She played piano for churches for over 60 years. She taught 4-H sewing and cooking for many years. But her main passions were her flowers and her beautiful yard. It was a masterpiece, for sure.
Margaret is survived by her children Susan, Sandra, Kim (Carla) and Mike (Fonda); her older brother, Darrell Johnson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her son Larry, her parents; her brother, Bob; and sister, Charlotte.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grant County 4-H Association, Blue Mountain Hospice or a charity of one’s choice through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
