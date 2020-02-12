Mary “Margaret” Lemons
December 15, 1924 – February 10, 2020
Margaret Lemons, 95, of Mt.Vernon passed away Feb. 10, 2020 with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Mt. Vernon Community Hall. There will be a dinner at the Community Hall following the service. For any questions regarding the dinner, please contact Mary Ellen Brooks at 541-932-4540.
Memorial contributions in memory of Margaret can be made to the Grant County 4-H Association, Blue Mountain hospice, or the charity of one’s choice through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845
