Merilee Ann Young, aged 76, passed away peacefully on May 6 after a brief illness. She was born in 1942 in Spokane, Washington, to Geraldine and Howard Russell and spent her childhood in Harrison, Idaho. She married the love of her life, Jack Young, in November 1960, embarking on a 59-year adventure filled with family, friends, community and travel.
Not long after their marriage, they were balancing the demands of raising a family and study at the University of Idaho. In 1969 they moved to Hines, Oregon, settling in John Day, Oregon, in 1972.
In John Day, Merilee and Jack established Iron Triangle, operating the logging and road construction company together for more than two decades. During that time, Merilee also served as President of the Grant Union School Board and on the Blue Mountain Hospital Board of Directors. In 1999 Merilee and Jack served as the Grand Marshals of the Grant County Fair Parade. After retiring, they moved to Central Oregon.
Merilee loved to travel and she and Jack journeyed around the United States and the world. They also enjoyed sharing travel with their family and their grandchildren fondly remember eighth grade graduation trips to London, Paris, South Africa, New Zealand and Greece. Friends and family treasure memories of travel together with Merilee and Jack overseas and to Disneyland, the Oregon Coast and NCAA Final Four games.
Merilee was the beloved mother of Karene, Collette and Russ; proud grandmother of Jessica, Blake, Hayden, August, Jordyn, Rhys and Mason; and great-grandmother to Declan, Calder and Clara. She was the cherished wife of Jack Young; sister of Michael Russell; and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Services will be held in John Day, Oregon, beginning with a rosary on Friday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. to be held at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Mass on Saturday, May 25, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of Merilee’s life at the Grant County Fairgrounds Pavilion at noon.
— Paid for by the family of Merilee Young.
