Merilee Young, 76, formerly of John Day, died May 6. Recitation of the rosary will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, and Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day. A celebration of life will take place at noon Saturday, May 25, in the pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
