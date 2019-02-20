July 9, 1989 - Feb. 16, 2019
Michael Anthony Duckett, age 29, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, in Boca Raton, Florida. He was born on July 9, 1989, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents Stacey Moore and Richard Dean Pedro. He grew up in John Day, Oregon, and graduated from Pendleton High School in 2009. Michael received a track scholarship to attend George Fox University and studied business entrepreneurship.
Michael lived a fuller life in 29 years than a lot of people have in their entire life. He had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep way. He touched everyone positively and always left a big impression wherever he went. To say that Michael had a beautiful soul is an understatement; he had a huge heart of gold and saw the good in every single person.
Michael had the best dimpled smile and most genuine hearty hugs that made your soul feel warm inside and, in that moment, you knew everything was going to be okay. His laugh lit up the whole room with the way his eyes crinkled, his hand would grab at his stomach, and he would bend over with an uncontrollable chuckle.
Michael wouldn’t want his loved ones to mourn his death, but instead celebrate his life. He would want us to pull the ones we love closer and live every moment to its fullest potential like it were our last. Michael lived his life by uplifting others, opening his heart, making the time to reach out to friends and family, lending an extra hand, and not letting negativity consume him. For Michael’s memory to live on through each of us, we should follow his example and strive to be the best version of ourselves.
Services will be held at Pioneer Chapel Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. in Pendleton, Oregon.
