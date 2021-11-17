Michael D. Powell, age 82, of John Day passed away on Oct. 20.
Michael was born to Harold and Miriam Powell on Oct. 8, 1939, in Portland. When he was a child, his family relocated to Fall River Mills, California. After graduating from Fall River Mills High School, he enlisted in the Navy and was an aircraft structural mechanic, serving from 1958 to 1962.
He spent the next 40 years of his life working as a log scaler with the Southern Oregon Log Scaling and Grading Bureau. He began his career in Burney, California, where he met his first love, Barbara, and started a family. They had three children, Dwayne, Tammy, and Gary. During his career as a log scaler his worked moved him and his family many times over the years, first to Wallowa in 1975, then to Mt. Vernon in 1981 and finally to John Day in 1993. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lavonne Powell, at the age of 2, and his first wife, Barbara Sue Powell, after 25 years of marriage.
Michael is survived by his sons, Dwayne and Gary Powell; his wife of 22 years, Arlene Kay Powell; and her daughters, Wendy, Carla, and Robin, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was extremely blessed to find Arlene Kay after the loss of his first wife and he was so thankful for the loving relationships he was able to enjoy with her three daughters, since the loss of his own infant daughter Tammy. His love for his family was unwavering and unconditional, a true testimony to anyone who knew him. He will forever be missed by family and close friends, but never forgotten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.