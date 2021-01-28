Michael G. Smith, age 83, a local rancher of Prairie City, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021. No services are planned at this time.
Mike was born March 5, 1937, in Rio Linda, California, to Michael and Lydia (Blomgren) Smith.
During his lifetime, he was dedicated to preserving the local ranching and timber industries.
Mike is survived by his wife, Elaine; and children, Dave and wife, Karrie, Gayle and husband, Dean, Todd and wife, Deana, Eric and wife, Jana, Wayne and wife, Midge, and Michelle and her husband, Chris; along with 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy and Joyce; and a brother Dave and wife, Barb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank the staff at Cinnabar Adult Foster Care Home along with the Blue Mountain Hospice team for their loving care on Mike during his last days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cinnabar Adult Foster Care Home through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to Mike’s family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
