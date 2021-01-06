July 13, 1943 – Dec. 23, 2020
Michael "Mick" LeRoy Jenison, born in Belmond, lowa, on July 13, 1943, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020. Mick was raised and graduated from Dayville. He joined the Army right after graduation, returned to Dayville in 1964. Mick married Cheryl Mac Arthur on Aug. 13, 1966, in Winnemucca, Nevada. They raised two sons, Michael S. and Kevin T. Jenison. He worked mainly for ODOT on the extra gang, then became assistant foreman in Spray, retired on March 1, 1998, as the foreman for ODOT in Spray. He loved his family and was very proud of them. His hobbies were fishing and hunting with his family and friends.
Mick is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and LeeAnn Jenison, Monument, Kevin and Sherri Jenison, Redmond; brother Darin Jenison, John Day; sister Jeri Grover, Flordia; granddaughter and husband Kaela and Miles Steele; two great-grandsons Wyatt and Wade Steele from Redmond; sister-in-law Gwen and husband Rick Valade and family; mother-in-law Bette Mac Arthur, Dayville; along with many many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Jenison; father, Delbert "Ole" Jenison; sister Kaye Petersen; brother-in-law Colin Mac Arthur; and niece Linda Petersen.
