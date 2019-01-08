Dec. 1, 2018
Michael “Mike” Gordon Steele, 77, of McCall, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, at a hospital in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements have been entrusted to All Valley Cremation in Nampa, Idaho.
Mike was born in Cornucopia, a small mining community in the mountains above Halfway, Oregon. His family moved to Prairie City, Oregon, when he was barely 4 years old and where he attended school from first through 11th grades. He graduated from Grant Union High School where he attended his senior year. Mike excelled at athletics. He lettered in five varsity sports while he was a freshman, an unheard of feat. He married Roma Nadine Smith (Steele) on Aug. 14, 1959. They spent 58 years together until Roma passed away in August of 2017.
Mike had a varied life that went from a rough and tumble timber faller, to a pastor, to a successful manager of motels where he attained notoriety in the Montana Chamber of Commerce. He was known by his friends as “Bullneck Moose Face.”
He is survived by three daughters, Michele Steele, Melinda Steele Owen and Melissa (Kevin) Van Riper; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and his younger brother, Terry R. Steele of Ritter, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ebb Arthur Steele and Edith Willetta (Brown) Steele; and his older brother, Ebb Arthur Steele Jr. (“Sonny”).
