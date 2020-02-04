Mildred A. Greenwood, 97, of Unity, Oregon and recently of John Day, Oregon passed away at Valley View Assisted Living Facility in John Day on January 27, 2020. There will be a graveside service on June 10, 2020 at the Unity Cemetery, the time of the service will be announced later. There will be a reception at the Unity City Park following the graveside service.
Mildred Addie Packard was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on March 9, 1922 to Sara Evie McGuire and Silas B Packard. She was the oldest of seven children. She grew up in little towns in the Bartlesville area and went to school there until she was in 9th grade. One weekend, when Mildred was 15 years old, she went to her cousin's community church, and there she met her future husband. Off and on they would see each other at country-dances, box suppers, and weekend events. A few years later, Carl Greenwood asked for her hand in marriage when she was 18 years old. Their wedding was on June 10, 1940.
Carl & Mildred lived on his family's farm on the Oglesby area on Hogshooter Creek. After working alongside his dad on the farm for a year, milking cows, farming, and selling the milk and cream, his parents retired and moved to town leaving the ranch to the young couple. Mildred worked alongside her husband, doing the farm chores, drawing water out of a well, washing laundry on a wash board and raising children. Carlene was born May 29, 1941, Jay was born January 18, 1943, and Kay was born April 27, 1945.
In 1947, Carl and Mildred decided to sell the farm, and they sold everything they had, packed up the kids and suitcases, and rode a train and moved to Unity, Oregon. After a year, Carl was homesick and they moved back to Oklahoma. Their youngest son, Joe, was born on January 31, 1949. Their family moved back to Oregon in 1957, and this time they stayed. Carl worked on a ranch in the Unity area for the next 40 years, and eventually passed away from Alzheimer's in 2002.
Mildred & Carl enjoyed almost 60 years together, working side-by-side, farming and country living. Mildred remembered decorating a shoebox for a box supper and filling it with fried chicken and other goodies, and cake or pie. Then, that evening the boxes would be auctioned off at the Box Social and Carl would try to buy Mildred's box so he could eat supper with her!
Mildred also enjoyed playing in her family's band every Saturday night for country dances. Mildred played the guitar, her dad played the fiddle, her brother's played fiddle & base fiddle, and even her husband liked to play the guitar and fiddle. They were a little country band, called the Packard Cowboy Band that brought great musical entertainment to the community on the weekends.
Mildred had many hobbies over the years including sewing; quilting, knitting, crocheting, baking, and she loved reading and crocheting dishcloths for people.
She is survived by her children Jay Greenwood (Eddie June); Carlene Greenwood Herburger (Richard); Kay Greenwood Silva (Lee) and Joe Greenwood (Lea); one sister; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Greenwood and her parents, Sara and Silas Packard. Paid for by the family of Mildred A. Greenwood.
To offer online condolences to the family, visit: www.grayswestco.com.
—Paid for by the family of Mildred Greenwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.