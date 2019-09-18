July 24, 1926 - Aug. 15, 2019
Mildred Pearl Belshaw, age 93, was born July 24, 1926 in Dayville, Oregon to Kellogg & Pearl Morris Snow. She died on August 15, 2019 at her son Mark's home in Redmond with family by her side.
Millie lived in Dayville through the 2nd grade and in John Day grades 3 through 6. During grades 7 through 12 she lived on the Moon Creek Ranch near Mt. Vernon. She graduated from high school in 1945.
In 1947 Millie married Dr. Terrance Parsons of New Westminster B.C. They had 2 children, Matt and Gaye. In 1951 she moved back to Portland and met and married Ed Rieger in 1953. They had 2 children, Ron and Mark.
In 1972 Millie moved back to John Day and married her high school sweetheart Carl Belshaw where she remained until early May 2019 when she moved to Redmond to live with her son Mark and his wife Toni.
Millie worked many years as a customer service representative for Portland Area Freightline Companies. She also worked for the Grant County Road Department from 1973 until her retirement.
Millie & Carl spent many years bowling, fishing, hunting and traveling until Carl became ill and passed away in 2005.
Millie enjoyed her special time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Millie also enjoyed time with her close companion Ken Moore of Mt. Vernon.
Millie is survived by her son Matt Rieger of Washougal, WA, Ron Rieger (Ranell) of Mt. Vernon, Mark Rieger (Toni) of Redmond, Connie White (Gene) of Virginia, Eugene Belshaw of Washington, Rita Smith (Kevin) of Oregon, Curtis Belshaw and Calvin Belshaw both of Bend. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jamie Benton (Grant) of Redmond, Aaron Watne (Danielle) of Camas, WA, Brenda Stanton (Todd) of Camas, WA, Stacey White of Virginia, Todd White of Virginia, Trevor Rieger of Redmond and Austin Rieger (Tina) of Redmond. She is also survived by her 9 great grandchildren Jasmine, Josh, Coby, Bryce, Addison, Sydney, Harper, Carson and Reese as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl Belshaw, daughter Gabrielle Nyberg, and her brother Morris Snow.
At Millie's request there will be no public service. Friends and family are invited to a potluck to celebrate her amazing life on Saturday, August 24th at her home in John Day - 306 NW 5th Street from 1-4. Please bring your favorite story or memory to share of Millie or "Aunt Dickie" as she was also fondly known.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Talking Book and Braille Library: State Library of Oregon 250 Winter St. NE Salem, OR 97301-3950. These books brought so many years of joy for Millie. To light a candle for Millie or to offer on-line condolences to her family, please visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
—Paid for by the family of Mildred Belshaw.
