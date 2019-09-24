July 24, 1926 – Aug. 15, 2019
Mildred Pearl Belshaw, age 93, was born July 24, 1926, in Dayville, Oregon, to Kellogg & Pearl Morris Snow. She died on Aug. 15 at her son Mark’s home in Redmond with her family by her side.
Millie is survived by her children, Matt Rieger, Ron Rieger (Ranell), Mark Rieger (Toni), Connie White (Gene), Eugene Belshaw (Susie), Rita Smith (Kevin), Curtis Belshaw and Calvin Belshaw. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jamie Benton (Grant), Aaron Watne (Danielle), Brenda Stanton (Todd), Stacey White, Todd White, Trevor Rieger and Austin Rieger (Tina). She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Josh, Coby, Bryce, Addison, Sydney, Harper, Carson and Reese, as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Nothing brought Millie more joy than being with her family.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Belshaw; daughter, Gabrielle Nyberg; and brother, Morris Snow.
At her request, no public service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Talking Book & Braille Library: State Library of Oregon, 250 Winter St. NE, Salem, OR 97301-3950. These books brought her many years of joy. To offer online condolences to her family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.