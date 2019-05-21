Oct. 4, 1959 – May 16, 2019
Monte Lee Gibson, 59, of John Day passed away on May 16. A private service will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
Monte was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Weiser, Idaho, to William Frank "Smokey" Gibson and Irma Louise "Lucy" Crawford. He attended Grant Union High School in John Day and later went on to serve four years in the United States Navy. After the Navy, Monte worked as a butcher for many years. He later married Shawna (Elliott) Gibson in John Day.
Monte enjoyed hunting, hiking, fishing and spending time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father, William "Smokey" Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Shawna Gibson, of John Day; sons, Jeramy Gibson and Christopher Gibson, both of John Day; stepson, Brandon Elliott, of John Day; mother, Lucy Gibson, of Baker City; sisters, Lori Gibson, Becky Jenison and Ginger Younger; many nieces and nephews; and six grandchildren.
