Nov. 8, 1937 — Jan. 24, 2020
Nadia Lou Schultz, 82, of Prairie City, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at her residence at the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City, Oregon. Nadia will be interred in the Prairie City Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Prairie Baptist Church in Prairie City. Details will be announced soon.
Nadia was born on Nov. 8, 1937, in Harper, Oregon, to Basal and Iva (Dooley) Turner. She attended Benton High School and graduated in 1955. On May 16, 1958, Nadia married William Jacob Schultz in Canyon City, Oregon. She worked as a Curator for DeWitt Museum and retired in 2013.
Nadia loved crocheting, quilting, knitting, rock hunting, fishing and Bible study. Genealogy was a real passion of study for many years. She was the founder of the Awana program at Prairie Baptist Church and Commander of Awana for over 25 years. She was also a member of the Grant County Museum Board.
Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Schultz of Prairie City; children, Darrell Schultz of Hermiston, Oregon, Nila Price of Dallas, Texas, Andy Schultz of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Michael Schultz of Kalama, Washington; brother Biff Turner of Prineville, Oregon; sister La Rue Pryse of Prairie City, Oregon; brother Robert Schultz in Shelbyville, Indiana; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Basal and Iva Turner; and brother, Dale Turner.
Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Prairie Baptist Church through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
