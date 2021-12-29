Nancy Kay Swaggart of Hermiston was born on Jan. 5, 1941, in Missouri to Earl and Irene Garrison Bonner. She died on Dec. 17 in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 80. She was raised in Eastern Oregon and graduated from Long Creek High School in Long Creek. Nancy was united in Mmrriage to Cecil Swaggart on June 24, 1957, in Pendleton. They lived in Ritter and worked together in the family logging and construction business until retiring. They moved to Hermiston in 2006, where they have lived since. Nancy was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston and the John Day Elks Lodge. She enjoyed music, church, flowers and traveling. Nancy cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Cecil Swaggart, Hermiston; sons Benjamin Swaggart and wife Terri, Hermiston, Lincoln Swaggart and wife Julie, Eagle, Idaho, John Swaggart and wife Misty, Echo, and Paul Blake Swaggart, Wickenburg, Arizona; 12 grandchildren, Levi, Garrett, Logan, Ty, Chase, Jon Merle, J. Blake, Alyssa, Alaura, Shiyenne, Sydney and Taylor; a great-grandson, Lonnie; a great-granddaughter, Laine; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Carl and her sister Joyce.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston.
Burial was held on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at Ritter Cemetery in Ritter.
Those who wish may make contributions in Nancy’s memory to Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston.
