Nancy M. Viggers, 90, of Prairie City passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Grant County Library through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Viggers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
