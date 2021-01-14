Nancy Viggers

Sept. 13, 1930 – Dec. 29, 2020
Nancy Monica (Creswick) Viggers, 90, passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2020, in Prairie City. No services are planned at this time.
Nancy was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Toronto, Canada. At 17, her family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. There she met her beloved Jack at the Church of Our Savior. They moved west to Helena, Montana, in 1950 and were married in the Episcopal Cathedral the day after her 20th birthday.
As a couple, they lived in many parts of the country, including Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Port Angeles, Washington. In 1993 they found the John Day Valley, which reminded them of their first home. They Moved to Prairie City, Oregon, to happily live out their golden years.
Nancy was an outgoing person who made many friends in her life. She was an avid reader, which led her to her first job at the Toronto Public Library, Runnymeade Branch. Later on, she would enjoy her career in sales and marketing for the Idaho First National Bank.
Nancy cherished her role as the wife of an Episcopal minister, and the mother and matriarch of an extended family of relatives and friends. She was a good Christian woman who championed causes centered on peace, justice, equality, education and the public good. She was a proud Democrat but was able to get along with everyone regardless of their political differences. Nancy always had a positive attitude and looked for the good in people and situations. She touched and was loved by so many, especially her family.
She is survived by her brother Edward Creswick of Ufford, Suffolk, England.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant County Library through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
