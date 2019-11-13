Nathan G. Maloy, 21, of John Day, died Saturday, Nov. 9. A memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in John Day.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nathan Gene Maloy Memorial Fund or to the Ronald McDonald House through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To light a candle in Nathan’s memory or to offer online condolences to his family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Maloy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
