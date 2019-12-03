Nora Jean (Colton) Thompson left us on Nov. 29, 2019.
No services are planned at this time.
Jean, as she preferred to be called, was born on Feb. 16, 1928, at home, where she became one of 15 children on her parent’s ranch, which was located on the Powder River between Pondosa/Medical springs and Keating, Oregon.
She attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse not far from the ranch and her high school years in Baker, Oregon.
After graduation, while visiting a sister in Bates, Oregon, she met her future husband of 70 years, Elmer Thompson, and they were wed on Nov. 10, 1946. Out of this union, two children were born. The couple lived in Bates until 1974 and then moved to a small hobby farm they purchased just outside Mt. Vernon, Oregon, where they spent their retirement years.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nora Colton, all seven of her brothers, five of her sisters and her husband, Elmer.
She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Turner and Gail Stevenson, her children Peggy, David and their respective families.
Jean was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
To leave an online condolence for the family of Jean, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
