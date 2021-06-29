Norbert Ross Smith, 75, was born to to Josephine (DeSouza) and Herman Smith in Prairie City on Oct. 2, 1945. He attended 12 years of school in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Eastern Oregon University. After a few years of teaching, he married Mary Mutch from Portland, Oregon, and moved to Newberg, Oregon, where he started and ran NRS construction.
Norbert often returned to Grant County to visit family and hunt. For 16 years he owned a ranch north of Mt. Vernon, and he and Mary introduced many tourists to the beauty of the area through their bed and breakfast, The Inn at Juniper Ridge. Norbert enjoyed golfing, crocheting, doing puzzles, traveling and hunting.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary Smith and sister Arlita Arnett.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; son Justin Jake Smith and Kelly of Salem, Oregon, and Michael Ross Smith and Ellen of Mesa, Arizona. His great regret was leaving his grandchildren Lilli, age 8, and Marlo, age 3. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
