March 11, 1942 — Jan. 28, 2019
Norma Jean Bygness, 76, of John Day was born on March 11, 1942, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and passed away Jan. 28 peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She loved the “three B’s” as she would call them: bingo, bunko and bowling. Norma was very involved in her bowling league for many years; she was inducted into the Grant County Woman’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame on April 21, 2004, and enjoyed attending bowling tournaments in Reno, Nevada.
Norma also loved spending time at the beach and hanging out with her friends. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and she especially loved her animals. Everyone that came in contact with her loved her and her infectious laugh. She will be missed and remembered by everyone.
She is survived by her daughters, Erica (Eric) Palmrose of Rigby, Idaho, and Jennifer Bygness (Ernie) of John Day, Oregon; two grandchildren, Tyler and Chloe; and two sisters, Bonny Mewhorter of Redmond, Oregon, and Louise Jobe of Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
