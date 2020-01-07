Norma Lea Lemberger, 74, passed away on Dec. 25 at her residence in John Day. A memorial service will be planned during the spring or early summer of 2020 and will be announced in the Blue Mountain Eagle once dates are determined. To offer online condolences to her family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Lemberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
