Norma Viola Rynearson, 90, of Prairie City passed away April 18 at Sun Terrace Assisted Living in Hermiston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial will take place in the Prairie City Cemetery this week. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date for both family and friends to attend. To offer online condolences to her family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
