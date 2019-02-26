Jan. 10, 1926 — Feb. 16, 2019
Oaklee “Lee” Hyder, age 93, of John Day passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16. Lee was born on Jan. 10, 1926, in Carter County, Tennessee, to John and Melissa Hayes. She married her childhood friend and neighbor, William “Bill” Hyder, on Aug. 17, 1942. Together, they had a son, William Jr., and a daughter, Connie. During Bill’s career in the Navy, they traveled extensively and lived in San Diego, Washington, Japan and Hawaii. In 1961 they bought a ranch in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, where they lived happily raising their children and grandchildren until Bill’s death in 2000.
Lee was known for being a hard worker from the age of 4 up into her 70s. She loved gardening and cooking and was famous for her pies and baked goods. She possessed a deep faith in the Lord and loved her church community dearly; above all, she loved spending time with her family. She loved holidays and get-togethers, cooking for everyone and visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her gentle heart and unfailing kindness.
Lee is survived by her two children, William Hyder of Surprise, Arizona, and Connie Maddox of Wasilla, Alaska; four grandchildren, Vicki Kirchnavy of Boise, Idaho, Russell McIntosh of Bend, Oregon, Ryan McIntosh of Nampa, Idaho, and Will Hyder of Bellingham, Washington; six great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany Bartron, Todd Snyder, Tristyn McIntosh, Alora Hansen and Brenner McIntosh; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Lexie Bartron.
Join us in celebrating Lee’s life on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at Living Word Christian Center, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon, OR 97865 with Pastor Sharon Miller officiating. She is well known for her beautiful purple outfits; therefore we encourage attendees to wear the color purple in her memory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Word Christian Fellowship through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon 97845. To light a candle in honor of Oaklee or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com
