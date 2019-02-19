Oaklee “Lee” Hyder, 93, of John Day died Feb. 16 at Valley View Assisted Living. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Living Word Christian Center in Mt. Vernon with Pastor Sharon Miller officiating. To offer condolences to her family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
