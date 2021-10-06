Charissa “Rissy” Lee Palmer, 47, of Mount Vernon passed away Sept. 28 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. A celebration of Rissy’s life will be held on Oct. 8 at noon in the pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Charissa was born Nov. 19, 1973, in John Day to Robert and Charlotte McCumber. She was the middle of three children.
Rissy earned her GED from high school and then earned a degree in criminal justice from Eastern Oregon University. She traveled far and wide during her father’s military service and then settled in Mount Vernon. Rissy met and married the love of her life, Larry Travis Palmer, on Dec. 30, 1994.
She worked a variety of jobs in the area. Recently she worked as the head of community service and was just promoted to juvenile counselor. Rissy loved to travel to new places, and to spend time with her family. She had a heart of gold and touched the lives of everyone she met. Her personality and contagious laugh brightened every room she entered.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dick and Hilda McCumber and James and Laura Lee Raines; and her father, Robert McCumber.
Charissa is survived by husband Larry Travis Palmer of Mount Vernon; sons Travis Palmer of Eugene and Arron and wife Kendra Palmer of Willis, Texas; granddaughter Amellia “Millie” Rae Palmer; mother Charlotte McCumber of Mount Vernon; and siblings James McCumber of John Day and Shawna and husband Jamey Clark of Prairie City.
If you wish to make a memorial donation in memory of Rissy, an account has been set up for her family at Old West Federal Credit Union in John Day. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
