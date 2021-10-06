De Anna “Dee” Fox, devoted wife, mom, and nana, passed away on Sept. 17 at the age of 57.
De Anna was born on May 16, 1964, in Redmond to Ken L. Davidson and Barbara J. Gentry. In her youth, she resided in Milton-Freewater.
She was with her partner, Dewey “Rick” Richardson, for over 20 years. They spent all their waking moments together that they could. Dee was a deep soul with such life. Her laughter, positivity and vibrant personality would fill any room that she would walk in. To be loved by Dee was something special, and everyone knew it.
She is survived by her partner, Dewey Richardson (John Day); her sisters, La Annette Scantlin and Dalena Norton (Milton-Freewater); her daughter, Tawny Brown (Spokane, Washington); and two grandchildren, Gentry Brown, 1, and Ellcie Simons, 2, (Spokane, Washington). She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Davidson; stepfather, Gary Gentry; mother, Barbara Gentry; brother, Kevin Faber, and her beloved son, Joseph Humbert.
Dee enjoyed spending time with her family, those she adopted as her family, singing and laughing. She was always there when you called, and she would give you the biggest mama hug if you were having a bad day. She loved her dog, Bella, and she was always super proud of her children and loved being a grandma so much. She would share all the updates about her grandbabies with everyone important to her. Dee was a rare soul with a beautiful voice, and family to anyone who needed one. Dee was taken too soon and will be greatly missed.
