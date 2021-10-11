Dorrine Marilyn May
11/17/1931 — 8/29/2021
It is with sadness that we announce that our dear mother passed away this summer from heart complications.
Dorrine May, or "Dode" as she was known by many locally, lived a good, long life. She was born in Prairie City, Oregon, and was the middle child of 5 children. Her home was on a sheep ranch up Dixie Creek north of Prairie City. Her parents were Charles Mattis Swearingen and Mary Almira Kole Swearingen. Dode was the last surviving child of these family members, Viva Salter, Katheryn Miller, Laura Lee Raines, and Wayne Swearingen.
After graduation from high school, Dorrine moved to Hood River, Oregon, to work in the local hospital as a bookkeeper, boarding with and under the auspices of family friends, Glen and Mary Howell, formerly of Prairie City, Oregon. Mr. Howell was the administrator at the Hood River Hospital at the time. It was in Hood River, that Dorrine met her future husband, Warren L. May, an Odell native.
Dode married Leslie Warren May in 1951, in Stevenson, Washington, and together they had three girls, two of whom survive. Laura May, Jackie May, and Farin May. Warren died in March, 2000, and sadly, Laura passed away in September, 2020.
After their marriage, Dorrine and Warren assumed purchasing and working the orchard on Lenz Butte in Odell, Oregon, belonging to his parents, Wally C. May and Selma Annala May. Another, larger orchard of 33 acres was purchased south of Hood River in 1963, where the bulk of the family years were spent working and raising a family. In between trips to Mexico in the winters, Dorrine worked in the orchard, worked for a time at Duckwall Fruit in Odell as a bookkeeper, raised a huge garden and canned much of the produce, made award winning wine, and took care of the girls. She imparted many good skills and instilled values in her children. She was an excellent seamstress and made the best pie crusts!
After selling the Hood River orchard in 1974, and after a sojourn of three years, as foreman on an orchard for a family friend in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, Warren and Dorrine returned to Oregon and began phase three of their lives. With brother in law, Jim Miller and his boys Neal and Chris Miller, of Prairie City and John Day, Warren began taking contracts with the Forest Service for handpiling brush, thinning timber acreages, and anything else available. He and Dorrine purchased an RV and lived out on the jobs in the woods, which both of them enjoyed very much.
They began annual trips with their RV in tow, to Yuma, Arizona, where they lived for a few months while the snow was flying in Oregon and in the forests. Once spring breakup arrived, they traveled back to Oregon for more work. Dorrine loved to read, and she volunteered at the libraries in the Yuma area. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, and attending bingo games, and while in Yuma, met up with an old Odell schoolmate of Warren's, Trevor Russell, and his wife, Vivian.
The couples enjoyed many games of horseshoes, at which both Dorrine and Warren won trophies. Mom had a great pitching "arm." In later years, Dorrine became a caretaker for Vivian Russell until her passing.
All these years, through Dorrine's cancer treatments and other tragedies, Warren and Dorrine upheld one another and were survivors. His loss in Arizona in March of 2000, was a shock to the family, and Dorrine moved her RV back to Madras, Oregon, and lived on the property of her daughter, Jackie, for three years. In 2003, Dorrine re-connected with her old school chum, Laurance "Willy" Howell, and moved to North Portland.
They enjoyed a pleasant life together until his passing in October of 2018. Dorrine began experiencing heart problems and was hospitalized many times. We lost her in August of this year, and this fall we will put her to rest in the shadow of Strawberry Mountain, in the Prairie City cemetery, where she can sleep, side by side with many family members and Willy.
The mountain that she loved will be forever hers. She has come Home, for good.
Her survivors include her two daughters, Farin and Jackie, and numerous cats and dog "grandchildren," and many nieces and nephews, most in the Grant County area. Niece Charlotte McCumber and family in Mt. Vernon, niece Cathy Miller Workman and husband, Pat, of Wasilla, AK; niece Lenora and Randy Saul and family of Prairie City, Oregon; nephew Chris Miller of Prineville, Oregon and his children, Chelsea and Matt; niece Dianne and Mike Powell and families in Post Falls, Idaho; nephew Fred Swearingen, Prairie City; great niece, Kristen Simerson, the daughter of nephew Neal Miller (deceased); nephew Marty and Hollie Miller and family, Prairie City; niece Jodi and Doug Venneri and family of Walla Walla, WA; and nephews Jeff and Jon Salter of Washington and Oregon. She had a special friendship with a longtime Odell family, the Melvin "Chuck" Picking family, and her fellow Rebecca Lodge member, Mary Ellen Wirrick Picking, now of Sandy, Oregon. Godspeed Mom, I am certain that you are entertaining others with your singing of "Just a closer walk with thee" and "Dark as a dungeon."
Paid for by the family of Dorrine May
