Gladys Arloweene “Arlo” Palmer passed away peacefully in Tigard on Oct. 11, 2021, at the age of 93. She was born Gladys Arloweene Williams in Westport on Feb. 5, 1928.
Arlo’s family lived in a number of Oregon cities including Bend, The Dalles and Toledo before eventually settling in Forest Grove, where she graduated from high school and met Robert Lee, a student at Pacific University School of Optometry. They married and, upon Bob’s graduation from school, relocated to John Day, where he opened an optometry practice. It was in John Day their three sons were born; Bobby, Gregory and Ronald. She and Robert lost Bobby to childhood leukemia in 1956.
Always a devoted mother to Ron, Greg and Bobby during his short life, she attended all school and sports activities that the boys participated in, whether local or away.
After losing husband Robert in 1980, she met and eventually married Maurice Palmer and moved to Walla Walla and, later, College Place, Washington. They were both active golf members at the Walla Walla Country Club and participated in league bowling in the winter months until Maurice’s passing in spring of 2011. Arlo was an avid golfer most of her adult life and managed to shoot three holes-in-one over that period. She also enjoyed watching professional sports (Portland Trailblazers and Seattle Seahawks), was an excellent seamstress and knitter and achieved her private pilot’s license in 1965. In 2016 Arlo moved to Charbonneau to be closer to her son Ron. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, son Bobby, brother Jack and both her parents. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Ron (Cerena) and Greg (Joanne); brother Wallace Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
