John Paul “JP” Maple, 80, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, surrounded by family and friends in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He was born April 5, 1941, in John Day, Oregon, to the late James Paul and Claire Margaret (Oliver) Maple. He graduated from Chico State University with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. He lived most of his life in Hawaii, where he raised two children and was owner/operator of his general contracting company, Rainbow Builders. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, swimming, biking, dancing, and traveling across the continental United States with his companion Crystal Chow. He was also an exceptional outdoorsman, accomplished skydiver, airplane pilot, surfer, and scuba diver. He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, generosity, and devotion to his family.
He is predeceased by his father and mother, James and Claire Maple; brother Thomas Maple; cousin JC Oliver; and niece Samantha Ricketts Watnes. He is survived by former spouse, Connie Tagtmeyer; son Lt. Col. Keegan (Robyn) Maple and daughter Tiana Maple; grandchildren Grace, Ellie, Sydney, Horatio, Viola, and Oliver; brother James Maple; sisters Joan Hornecker and Mary (Dennis) Farmer; cousins Gay Kuykendall and Kay Oliver; nephews and nieces Michael, Kevin and Matthew Ricketts, Mary Ricketts Seifert, Claire Ricketts Jaramillo, Mark, Brian and Christopher Farmer; grand-nephews and grand-nieces Jordan, Ian, Bryan, Kyle, Alexandra, Macy, Ladan and Jakim Ricketts, Lindsey Seifert Dixon, Kathryn, Olivia and Matthew Seifert, Audrey and Andrea Jaramillo, Joshua and Kelsey Watnes, Margaret Farmer Kollodge, Samantha Farmer Messina, Mikinzie Farmer Ridgewell, and Brayden, Charles, Maxwell and Lucia Farmer; great-grand-nephew Anthony Messina; and many cherished family and friends.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Condolences to: Tiana Maple, 1604 Old Town Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.