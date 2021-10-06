Kacey Edward Coffman was born on Dec. 21, 1988, in Susanville, California, and left us unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 32 in Kerby, Oregon.
Kacey had a heart of gold, he loves his family so very deeply and sincerely. He was a friend to everyone, Kacey never knew a stranger, no matter what walk of life you came from, always willing to provide a helping hand. He did the best he could for anyone and everyone that needed it.
Kacey was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife Ashley, son Kaceson, daughter Emmarie, and son Elisha Coffman, all of Klamath Falls, Oregon; along with his daughter Scotland from Medford, Oregon. His loving mom Tammie Dennis Pickens, stepfather Will Pickens of Kerby, Oregon. Father Chuck Coffman and Kathlene Lee of John Day, Oregon. His brothers Christopher, Michael, and Charles Carlin, and sister Haily Andrews; grandmother Jeannie Tiner, all of Oregon; and his cousin CJ LaGrande of Williams, who showed him the true love of God, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kacey was preceded in death by his grandfathers Tim Dennis of Bend, Oregon, and Ted Methvin of Burney, California. Great-grandparents Charles and Peggy Willis of Williams, California, and Charles and Lola Dennis of Maxwell, California.
Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Moore Park, Klamath Falls, Oregon. (Just look for the blue balloons.)
His ashes will be spread by family members at a later date.
In place of flowers, donations are welcome towards a Kacey Coffman Memorial Fund. Donations can be sent to Tammie Pickens for the Kacey’s Memorial Fund, PO Box 516, Selma, OR, 97538. These funds will be placed into a trust fund and used for his children in the coming years.
“If you see a lonely penny, pick it up and remember me! It is a hug and a kiss from me from heaven.”
